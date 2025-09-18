US Senator calls Israel's actions in Gaza genocide for the first time

Senator Bernie Sanders said that Israel's actions have gone beyond self-defense and turned into a large-scale war against the Palestinians

Bernie Sanders (Photo: EPA)

Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders became the first U.S. senator to say that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. About it says in his address on the official website of the Senate.

Sanders reminded that on October 7, 2023, it was Hamas militants who started the escalation in the Middle East by launching an attack that killed about 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages.

According to him, Israel had the right to respond to this attack.

At the same time, the politician emphasized that over the past two years, Israel's actions have gone beyond self-defense and turned into a large-scale war against the Palestinian population as a whole.

He recalled the conclusions of international experts and the report of the UN Independent Commission of September 16, which states that Israel has committed genocide in the Gaza Strip.

"I agree with this conclusion. The intent is clear, and the conclusion is unequivocal: Israel is committing genocide in Gaza," the senator said.

Sanders also accused the government of Binyamin Netanyahu in carrying out a policy of ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank, which, according to him, is being carried out with the support of the US administration Donald Trump.

He said that he is trying to enlist the support of his colleagues in the Senate to pass seven resolutions aimed at stopping the sale of offensive weapons to Israel.

He called for an immediate ceasefire, the organization of humanitarian aid under the auspices of the United Nations, and the creation of conditions for the formation of a Palestinian state.