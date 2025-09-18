European Commission proposes sanctions against Israeli ministers and settlers

Sanctions against ministers and settlers are proposed due to human rights violations and the humanitarian situation in Gaza

Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: EPA)

The European Commission has submitted to the EU Council a proposal to suspend certain trade provisions of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and impose sanctions against certain Israeli ministers and extremist settlers. About reports the press service of the European Commission.

Sanctions are proposed against Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir, Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrych, extremist settlers, and 10 members of the Hamas political bureau.

The EU intends to temporarily suspend direct financial assistance to various Israeli projects, with the exception of support for civil society and Yad Vashem

The proposals came after an inspection of Israel's compliance with Article 2 of the Association Agreement, which provides for respect for human rights and democratic principles.

The identified violations relate, in particular, to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, the blockade of humanitarian aid, the intensification of military operations and construction plans in the West Bank.

The suspension will affect the main trade provisions of the agreement, which means that Israeli goods will lose preferential access to the EU market. These goods will be subject to duties like any other third country without a free trade agreement.

The decision to suspend trade preferences is made by a qualified majority of the EU Council, and sanctions are unanimous.