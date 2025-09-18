European Commission proposes sanctions against Israeli ministers and settlers
The European Commission has submitted to the EU Council a proposal to suspend certain trade provisions of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and impose sanctions against certain Israeli ministers and extremist settlers. About reports the press service of the European Commission.
Sanctions are proposed against Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir, Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrych, extremist settlers, and 10 members of the Hamas political bureau.
The EU intends to temporarily suspend direct financial assistance to various Israeli projects, with the exception of support for civil society and Yad Vashem
The proposals came after an inspection of Israel's compliance with Article 2 of the Association Agreement, which provides for respect for human rights and democratic principles.
The identified violations relate, in particular, to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, the blockade of humanitarian aid, the intensification of military operations and construction plans in the West Bank.
The suspension will affect the main trade provisions of the agreement, which means that Israeli goods will lose preferential access to the EU market. These goods will be subject to duties like any other third country without a free trade agreement.
The decision to suspend trade preferences is made by a qualified majority of the EU Council, and sanctions are unanimous.
- august 8, 2025 The Independent reported about the new plan of the Israeli Prime Minister to completely seize Gaza. According to the document, the siege of the enclave's capital is to begin on the anniversary of the Hamas invasion on October 7.
- august 20 Israel launched a campaign from the complete capture of Gaza.
- september 9 IDF called on all residents to evacuate from Gaza before the ground operation against Hamas.
