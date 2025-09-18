King Charles emphasized his support for Ukraine. Trump nodded

Charles III said that "tyranny is now threatening Europe again"

King Charles III of the United Kingdom emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine during a banquet at Windsor Castle as part of the visit of US President Donald Trump. The broadcast was conducted by the British TV channel Sky News .

"As tyranny threatens Europe once again, we and our allies stand united and support Ukraine to deter aggression and secure peace," he said .

Trump nodded his head during these words.

King Charles also praised Trump's "personal commitment to finding solutions to some of the world's most difficult conflicts in order to bring peace.".

