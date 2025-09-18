King Charles emphasized his support for Ukraine. Trump nodded
King Charles and Donald Trump (Photo: EPA / SSgt Donald C TODD)

King Charles III of the United Kingdom emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine during a banquet at Windsor Castle as part of the visit of US President Donald Trump. The broadcast was conducted by the British TV channel Sky News .

"As tyranny threatens Europe once again, we and our allies stand united and support Ukraine to deter aggression and secure peace," he said .

Trump nodded his head during these words.

King Charles also praised Trump's "personal commitment to finding solutions to some of the world's most difficult conflicts in order to bring peace.".

  • Late on September 16, Trump and his wife Melania arrived in the UK. This is Trump's second state visit as president, which is being called historic .
  • According to Politico, Ukraine's allies may have engaged the UK's king to help convince Trump to increase pressure on Russia.
Donald TrumpCharles IIIking Charlesdonald trump