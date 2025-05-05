Trump: Putin's ambitions have faded considerably

US President is confident that the Russian dictator will have to abandon plans to seize all of Ukraine

US President Donald Trump believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have to abandon plans to take over all of Ukraine after his intervention, and Putin's ambitions have "largely faded," Trump said in an interview with NBC News.

According to the American president, Russia is not satisfied with the part of Ukrainian territory that is currently under its control.

"Russia doesn't want the strip that they have now. Russia wants all of Ukraine. And if I hadn't intervened, they would be fighting for all of Ukraine right now. Russia will have to abandon its plans to take over all of Ukraine," Trump said.

When asked by a journalist whether he understood Putin correctly, the president promised to give an answer "in about a month or two weeks."

"I can tell you this: his ambitions were largely extinguished when he saw that I was now leading the prosecution," Trump said.

The US President also said that European Union leaders have repeatedly asked him to call Putin because he "is not answering their calls."

He also complained that his predecessor, the 46th US President Joe Biden, never once called the Russian dictator during the three years of the Russian-Ukrainian war, while "the entire heritage of Ukraine is being torn to pieces."

"All these thousands of soldiers, hundreds, millions of soldiers are dying, and people, not just soldiers. People are dying in cities and towns, and the whole heritage of this country is being torn apart. You know, the spires, these beautiful spires, the most beautiful in the world? Almost 95% of them are in ruins, all broken and, sadly, lying all over the ground because they were shot. It's a really bad situation. And he [Putin] hasn't gotten a single call from Biden," Trump said.

Finally, the current US president traditionally emphasized that during his presidency, a full-scale war in Ukraine did not begin and "there was no chance that he [Putin] would have gone there" if Trump had won in 2020.

Earlier in an interview, Trump suggested that it "may not be possible" to achieve an end to the war over hatred between Ukraine and Russia, but at the same time he believes there is a "very good chance."