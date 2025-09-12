Trump says activist Kirk's killer has been apprehended with "high level of confidence"
President of the United States Donald Trump said that "with a high degree of confidence" the killer of right-wing radical activist Charlie Kirk has been detained. He said this said in an interview with Fox News.
"I think we have him with a high degree of confidence. He's in custody," Trump said.
The US president said that someone "very close to the killer turned him in". According to him, a "minister, a father" helped to detain the alleged shooter. The suspect is now in police custody.
"I hope he is found guilty, I think and hope he gets the death penalty for what he did. Charlie Kirk was the best person, he didn't deserve this. He worked so hard and so well. Everyone loved him," Trump said.
- september 10, Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck during a public event at the University of Utah Valley. He was taken to the hospital, but died.
- President of the United States responded to the incident – Kirk is called Trump's "main supporter." He called it "a dark moment for the United States."
- on September 11, the police showed a photo of Kirk's alleged killer, and the FBI promised a reward for any information about him.
Comments (0)