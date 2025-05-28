Trump says he will know in two weeks whether Putin wants to end the war

Donald Trump (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

US President Donald Trump said that he does not know whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to end the war against Ukraine, but he will soon find out. This became known during the American president's conversation with journalists at the White House.

Trump asked if he believes Putin really wants to end the war.

"I can't tell you that, but I'll let you know in about two weeks. Within two weeks, we will know very soon. We will know whether he is deceiving us or not. And if he is, we will react a little bit differently," he said.

Trump repeated that it would take about a week and a half or two weeks. He added that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is "working very hard" with the Russians.

"They seem to want to do something. But until the document is signed, I can't tell you. No one can. I can say this. I can say that I am very disappointed with what happened. A few nights ago, people were killed in the middle of what could be called negotiations. I am very disappointed in that," the US President emphasized.