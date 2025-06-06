Trump says they're doing well after argument with Musk – Politico
US President Donald Trump does not believe that anything extraordinary has happened between him and billionaire Elon Musk . He said that "everything is fine" and "ratings are going through the roof," Politico reports .
The media called Trump to get his thoughts on a social media spat with Musk the day before, in which the president and his aide exchanged harsh words and threats of economic and political action against each other.
"Oh, everything's fine. Everything's going very well, it's never been so good," Trump told Politico.
He then boasted about his ratings among Americans.
"The numbers are going crazy, these are the highest ratings I've ever seen, and I have to go," he concluded.
According to the publication, a telephone conversation between Trump's aides and Musk is scheduled for Friday, June 6, during which they will try to resolve the situation.
- On June 5, the conflict between Trump and Musk went public and escalated into an exchange of insults. As a result, the US president called the billionaire crazy, and Musk responded by accusing Trump of lying.
- Musk also accused Trump of involvement in the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sex trafficking and having relations with minors.
- Trump later promised to end government subsidies and contracts for Musk's companies, including SpaceX. In response, Musk promised to recall all SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.