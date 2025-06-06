Trump says they're doing well after argument with Musk – Politico

US President's aides plan to call Musk to persuade him to reduce tensions

Donald Trump and Elon Musk (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

US President Donald Trump does not believe that anything extraordinary has happened between him and billionaire Elon Musk . He said that "everything is fine" and "ratings are going through the roof," Politico reports .

The media called Trump to get his thoughts on a social media spat with Musk the day before, in which the president and his aide exchanged harsh words and threats of economic and political action against each other.

"Oh, everything's fine. Everything's going very well, it's never been so good," Trump told Politico.

He then boasted about his ratings among Americans.

"The numbers are going crazy, these are the highest ratings I've ever seen, and I have to go," he concluded.

According to the publication, a telephone conversation between Trump's aides and Musk is scheduled for Friday, June 6, during which they will try to resolve the situation.