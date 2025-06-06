Trump takes government orders from Musk, Musk takes spaceships from Trump

Another round of controversy between the US president and his billionaire advisor promises global changes in the United States space industry

Donald Trump and Elon Musk (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

The dispute between billionaire Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump may affect the United States space industry, as mutual threats have begun to revolve around the company SpaceX .

In a new twist to the conflict, Trump promised to end government subsidies and contracts for Musk's companies, including SpaceX.

"This will save billions and billions of dollars for the US budget," the President of the United States said on the Truth Social network.

In response, Musk promised to recall all SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

"In light of President Trump's threats to cancel all government contracts related to me, SpaceX is immediately beginning to decommission all Dragon ships," Musk wrote on the social network X.

In 2020, the United States abandoned the use of Russian spacecraft for flights to the International Space Station and is using SpaceX's Crew Dragon for these purposes.

Musk also called for Trump to be impeached and for Vice President J.D. Vance to take over.