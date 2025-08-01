Trump still promises sanctions, but not sure if Putin will care

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/EPAERIC LEE)

U.S. President Donald Trump has again threatened Russia with new sanctions if it refuses to sign a deal to end the war, but doubts whether this will bother Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He said this at a briefing in the Oval Office.

"We are going to impose sanctions – I don't know if he is worried about sanctions. They know about sanctions. I know more than anyone about sanctions and tariffs. I don't know if it will have an effect, but we will do it," he emphasized .

Commenting on Russia's massive attack on Kyiv on July 31, Trump said: "I think it's disgusting – what they're doing <…> I think what the Russians are doing is very sad.".

He also reiterated that both Russia and Ukraine are losing many people, but Russia is losing more. He summarized the losses of the occupation and Russian troops, saying that it is 7,000 people every week. Civilians are also dying because Putin is launching missiles.

The US President reiterated his belief that this is "a war that should never have happened," it is "Biden's war," and it allegedly would not have happened if he had been president.