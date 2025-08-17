Trump to meet with Zelenskyy first, then with Europeans – CNN

Among the topics are Russia's demands for territorial concessions and the contours of security guarantees for Ukraine, the media reports

Donald Trump (Photo: YURI GRIPAS / EPA)

On August 18, US president Donald Trump will first hold a separate meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and after that there will be a meeting with European partners, reports CNN channel, citing people with knowledge of the plans.

According to them, the US president and the Ukrainian leader will have a one-on-one meeting with their delegations, and after that they will join a larger group session, and possibly a lunch with other European leaders, who will arrive in Washington, DC.

"The topics expected to be discussed are Russia’s demands on land concessions and the contours of security guarantees for Ukraine – including how the US will be involved", CNN reports.

Earlier, about this separation of meetings in Washington wrote German tabloid BILD, quoting its sources.