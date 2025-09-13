Trump's dialog with Putin is progress. But he must not think he is being used – Kellogg

The special envoy emphasized that the US president is really irritated by Russia's behavior

Keith Kellogg (Photo: ERA/FABIO CIMAGLIA)

During the meeting of US President Donald Trump with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska, certain things were achieved – a dialogue with Russia was started. This was stated by US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg at the annual YES 2025 conference, according to a correspondent of LIGA.net .

"You know, under the Biden administration, they didn't even talk to Putin. President Trump is a firm believer in personal diplomacy, and he did sit him down and talk to him. And to convince him to sit down and interview him, even if you hate each other, it means a lot," Kellogg said .

He noted that one of the parties may not like the process of dialogue and may not even bring it much, but for a start, the doors that have not even been opened before will be opened.

"So I firmly believe that if you do that and you set the level of discussion, you will at least do something that you haven't done in the previous four years," the US special envoy said .

Asked if Trump is really losing patience with Putin, Kellogg said he is really annoyed.

"One thing I would advise, and I advise everyone who works with President Trump, is don't put him in a position where he thinks he's being taken advantage of. That's probably the worst position he can be in," the special envoy summarized .