Ukraine will be able to withstand lack of US attention, but actions against Venezuela will be an unnecessary distraction from Russia, says Leighton

Donald Trump (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ / EPA)

A possible air strike or ground operation by the United States against Venezuela would divert American attention from Ukraine – the only question is for how long. About for LIGA.net's text said retired U.S. Air Force colonel Cedric Leighton.

According to him, the duration of such a situation will be determined by the nature of the strike on Venezuela and the duration of the military operation, but at least in the first few days the Latin American country will lead all the TV news and appear on the front pages of the world media.

According to Layton, the US president's options for operations Donald Trump not well-thought-out: no matter how strong the presence of the US Navy and Marines off the coast of Venezuela, it is not enough to change the dictator Nicolás Maduro's regime.

"Trump will focus more on Venezuela in the short term. As a result, the lack of attention to Ukraine will force other NATO members to increase their support for Kyiv," the former military officer said.

He emphasized that Ukraine can withstand the lack of US attention, but it is an unnecessary distraction from Russia, which is the main threat to Kyiv and Washington.