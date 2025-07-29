Trump's ultimatum. Ukraine and the West are working to maximize synchronization of sanctions – Sybiha

Let the Russians feel the strength of all partners and maximum sanctions pressure if they think they are "opposing the whole West," the Foreign minister said

Andriy Sybiha (Photo: MFA)

Ukraine is actively working with its partners to maximize the harmonization of sanctions and "increase the cost of war for the aggressor" in the coming weeks, said minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha after Russia rejected the US president's ultimatum Donald Trump.

"President Trump's stance on Moscow is realistic and firm, given that Putin rejects peace efforts. We appreciate his clarity and strength. Putin rejects ceasefires, avoids meeting leaders, and prolongs the war. He will only end his terror when we break the back of his economy, which is already in systemic trouble, and deprive him of funding for his military budget. The United States, Europe, and the Group of Seven have the power to do so," he wrote.

Read also It seems that the West has learned to speak to the Kremlin in a language Putin understands

According to Sybiha, it is critically important to synchronize the restrictions as much as possible – now is the right time for this and "it is time to consolidate a united and strong sanctions fist and hit Russia's military budget with all our might."

"Russian officials have recently boasted that they are fighting alone against the entire West. They need this cheap propaganda to explain to their population why a country as large as Russia has not achieved a single strategic goal in its full-scale war against much smaller Ukraine for more than three years," the Foreign minister reminded.

At the same time, the minister said, if the Russians consider themselves "heroes who are standing up to the entire West on their own," then let them feel the strength of all partners and the maximum sanctions pressure.

Sybiha noted that in recent weeks Ukraine has synchronized its sanctions with previous EU sanctions packages: "This work is ongoing. Together with our allies, we are also taking steps to eliminate loopholes and prevent Russia's access to technology."

"In the coming weeks, the sanctions of all partners against Russia should be maximally synchronized to increase the cost of the war for the aggressor. We are actively working with our partners to achieve this goal," the Foreign Minister summarized.