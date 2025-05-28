Turkey confirmed Foreign Minister Fidan's visit to Ukraine

Earlier this week, Hakan Fidan visited Moscow, where he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Hakan Fidan (Photo: Erdem Sahin/EPA)

On Thursday, May 29, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will arrive in Ukraine on an official visit, the press service of the Turkish Foreign Ministry reported.

The report states that the minister will be in Ukraine on May 29-30. The program of Fidan's visit is currently unknown.

On May 27, Reuters reported that the Turkish Foreign Minister, who visited Russia earlier this week, would be visiting Ukraine. He will arrive in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian officials and continue talks that began in Istanbul.