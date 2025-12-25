Turkey explains drone incidents by growing threat of small UAVs due to Russia's war in Ukraine

The country's Defense Ministry said that Turkey's air defense system is not weak and is constantly being strengthened. The problem is the danger of small UAVs

Zeki Aktürk (Photo: www.aa.com.tr)

Small low-altitude drones are a new generation threat to air defense systems. This was stated by Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk, spokesperson for the Turkish Ministry of Defense, commenting on recent incidents involving the detection and destruction of UAVs in the country, transmits Anadolu Ajansı.

According to him, the wreckage of the drone, which was found and shot down by F-16 fighters december 15, has not yet been found. The drone "broke into small fragments" and was scattered over a large area.

And drones, discovered on December 19 in the provinces of Balikesir and Kocaeli are being examined. The results of the inspection are expected to be made public upon its completion.

Aktürk said that Turkey's airspace is monitored around the clock using a "multi-layered architecture", including radars, electro-optical sensors, ground, sea and air elements, as well as an integrated NATO structure. He emphasized that there are no weaknesses in the system's air defense.

"Small, low-altitude UAVs with low radar visibility are a new generation threat that not only Turkey but all states, including European countries, face," said a representative of the Turkish Defense Ministry.

He noted that the recent incidents are not a weakness of Turkey's air defense system, but an increased use of drones in connection with Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Turkey is taking additional measures against UAVs, continuously improving its air defense capabilities through national projects and integration with allies, and resolutely continuing to ensure the security of its airspace," Aktürk assured.