Ukrainians and Poles should show a lot of patience and understanding for each other, says Donald Tusk

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Tusk (Photo: Radek Pietruszka/EPA)

In Poland, there is sometimes an impression that not all Ukrainians appreciate Warsaw's efforts, the country's prime minister said Donald Tusk. He expressed this opinion on December 19 at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports PAP.

"We support Ukraine with all our might," he said, adding that Poland and the Poles have made "tremendous efforts" to protect their common interests – the independence of both countries.

The prime minister also emphasized that Poles and Ukrainians "should show maximum understanding and patience with each other."

"Sometimes in Poland, it seems that not all Ukrainians appreciate our efforts. Sometimes Ukrainians feel that the mood here has become somewhat less pro-Ukrainian. Yes, this is all true. We have a lot to explain to each other, including the past. We have to show a lot of patience and understanding to each other," Tusk said.

Tusk emphasized that "we must think wisely about our common future, but it must be based on mutual respect and mutual friendship."

"Everything can be explained, everyone has their job, but no one can question this great common interest of two proud nations," Tusk said, adding that this common interest is "an independent Poland, an independent Ukraine, a secure Europe."

Zelenskyy, in turn, thanked Poland for the support it has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war. He also emphasized the importance of the decision taken by European leaders on Thursday to provide Ukraine with support in the form of a €90 billion loan for the next two years.

"You are strengthening Ukraine, our soldiers and our civilians. I think Europe has shown leadership, and this is extremely important. This is a very strong, powerful position. Thank you for supporting us," he added.

On December 5, Sikorsky expressed the opinion that persistent demanding gratitude from Ukraine during the war is inappropriate. His comments follow Navrotsky's statement that he demands symmetry in relations with Ukraine and expects Zelenskyy to express gratitude to Polish soldiers and the Polish people for their support.

December 19 Zelenskyy in Warsaw first met with a Polish colleague.