Zelensky meets with Polish President Nawrocki for the first time – video

The ceremony of meeting the presidents took place in the courtyard of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Karol Navrotskyy (Kancelaria Prezydenta RP/X)

on December 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of Poland for the first time Karol Navrotsky in the courtyard of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw. The video of the ceremony, which took place at 11:00 Kyiv time, broadcast Office of the President.

Nawrocki also greeted the Ukrainian delegation that arrived with Zelenskyy, and the Ukrainian leader greeted the Polish representatives. Both presidents listened to the national anthems, and Navrotsky also received a report from the army.

During the celebrations, Zelensky and Navrotsky took several photos together and shook hands.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tuskhe is scheduled to meet with Zelensky at 16:45 Kyiv time.