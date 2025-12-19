Zelensky meets with Polish President Nawrocki for the first time – video
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
on December 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of Poland for the first time Karol Navrotsky in the courtyard of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw. The video of the ceremony, which took place at 11:00 Kyiv time, broadcast Office of the President.
Nawrocki also greeted the Ukrainian delegation that arrived with Zelenskyy, and the Ukrainian leader greeted the Polish representatives. Both presidents listened to the national anthems, and Navrotsky also received a report from the army.
During the celebrations, Zelensky and Navrotsky took several photos together and shook hands.
According to the Office of the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tuskhe is scheduled to meet with Zelensky at 16:45 Kyiv time.
- on June 28, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would continue to work on strengthening of relations with the new Polish government. The country intends to "do everything in its power".
- on July 27, Bodnar stated that Navrotsky was invited to Ukraine. He claimed that preparations for the visit were underway. But in late October, Navrotsky said that Zelensky must come to Warsaw if he wants to meet him.
- on December 10, Navrotsky's office announced preparation of the visit Zelensky to Poland.
- december 18 Zelensky arrived in Poland for his first meeting with Navrotsky. The main topics of the visit will be security, economy and history.
