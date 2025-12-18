The president of Ukraine arrived in Poland on the evening of December 18, where he is expected to meet with his Polish counterpart

Karol Navrotsky (Photo: Rafal Guz / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived on a visit to Poland, where he is to hold his first meeting with the country's head of state Karol Nawrocki. The video of the Ukrainian leader's disembarkation from the plane was sent to journalists by the presidential Office.

Zelenskyy arrived in Poland on the evening of December 18. Prior to that, he announced his visit on the 19th, and Navrotsky's spokesman, Rafał Leszkiewicz, said, confirmed that Poland had proposed a meeting between the two presidents on that day.

The official noted that the main topics of Zelenskyy's visit would be security, economy, and history.

Navrotsky's office writes that the meeting will start at 10:00 a.m.

Earlier, the head of the ministry, Zbigniew Bogucki, said that the Polish president expects Zelenskyy to "respect the efforts of the Poles" in terms of humanitarian and military support, and that the Ukrainian president "will be open to certain proposals of the Polish state" and will thank Polish soldiers, citizens and their state for "strategic support for Ukraine."

Navrotsky entered the post in August 2025. He has repeatedly spoked out against Kyiv's accession to the European Union and NATO, and speculated regarding the Volhyn tragedy.

At the same time, in late November, amid negotiations on the US peace plan, Navrotsky made a statement in support of Ukraine. He wrote that Kyiv-with the support of Washington and the European Union-should have a decisive voice in negotiations. In June, the head of the United States Donald Trump said the politician an ally.

At the same time, the politician has a negative attitude toward Moscow, and he was put on the wanted list in Russia for the demolition of monuments to the Soviet army (before being elected president, he headed the Institute of National Remembrance in Poland).