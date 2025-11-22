Polish president, who made anti-Ukrainian statements, supports Kyiv amid Trump's new plan

Nawrocki, whom the US president called his ally, made a statement in support of Ukraine

Karol Nawrocki and Donald Trump (Illustrative photo: RADEK PIETRUSZKA/EPA)

Against the background of the new US peace plan, Polish president Karol Nawrocki said that Ukraine, with the support of Washington and the European Union, should have a decisive voice in the negotiations. He said this wrote in the social network X.

According to the politician, new proposals for ending the war should take into account the fact that Russia is a country that does not comply with the agreements.

"Each and every peace plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine started by the Russian Federation must be accepted in Kyiv. It is Ukraine that has fallen victim to [Russian dictator's] Putin criminal aggression, and it is the Ukrainians, with the support of the United States and the EU countries, who must have the decisive voice in peace talks," Nawrocki wrote.

He added that any agreements on peace and security in Europe can only be reached with the participation of all stakeholders.

"The price of peace cannot in any way be the achievement of strategic goals by the aggressor, and the aggressor was and is the Russian Federation," the Polish president summarized.

It should be noted that this politician has repeatedly spoken against the accession Ukraine to the EU and NATO and speculated on the topic of the Volhynia tragedy.

Earlier, US president Donald Trump called Nawrocki an ally.