Discussion of Ukraine's future membership in NATO and the EU is not premature, according to the Foreign Ministry

Karol Navrotsky (Photo: Kimmo Brandt/EPA)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken note of statements by Polish President Karol Navrotsky regarding Ukraine's prospects for membership in NATO and the European Union. This is how the ministry reacted to the Polish leader's statement that Ukraine cannot join NATO in a state of war and that the issue of EU membership is premature.

"We proceed from the understanding that Ukraine's security future is inextricably linked to NATO, and its political and economic future to the European Union. In addition, the member states of the "coalition of the willing" have recently agreed that Ukraine's membership in the EU is one of the guarantees of security for Ukraine," the statement reads.

The MFA added that Ukraine's membership in these alliances is a guarantee of security not only for Ukraine but also for the whole of Europe and the Euro-Atlantic community. This position has been confirmed both in NATO and EU decisions and in numerous statements by the leaders of partner countries, including Poland.

The Ministry is convinced that discussing Ukraine's future membership in NATO and the EU is not premature. On the contrary, it is strategically necessary in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the entire European security system.

Ukraine highly appreciates the leadership demonstrated by Poland since 2022 in support, in particular in providing military assistance, ensuring the effective operation of the logistics hub for international assistance, as well as hospitality for millions of Ukrainian citizens.

"We are convinced that this solidarity of the Polish state and people with Ukraine today lays the foundation for our common European future. Ukraine continues to work actively with all partners, including Poland, to achieve its strategic goal of full membership in the EU and NATO," the Foreign Ministry said .

on September 8, Navrotsky said in an interview with the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT that a country at war cannot join NATO, as this would mean that both Poland and Lithuania would be at war, so this discussion should be postponed.

"Regarding the EU, we know that the accession processes of both our countries lasted for many years, and many things had to be taken into account, including the impact on the economic and business sectors," the Polish president said, adding that the discussion of Ukraine's membership in the bloc is premature.

On June 28, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine will continue to work on strengthening relations with the new Polish government. The country intends to "do everything in its power".

On July 1, Nawrocki said "with full confidence" that he would meet with the Ukrainian president.

On July 31, Zelenskiy spoke to Nawrocki by phone for the first time. Leaders agree to exchange visits.