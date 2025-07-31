Zelenskyy calls Navrotsky for the first time: they agree to exchange visits

President thanked his Polish counterpart for assurances of further support for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

On Thursday, July 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on the phone for the first time with the newly elected president of Poland Karol Navrotsky, who will take office on August 6. The leaders agreed to exchange visits. About reported Office of the President.

Zelenskyy congratulated Nawrocki on his victory in the June 1 election and wished him success. He expects Poland to continue to be a reliable partner and ally of Ukraine.

The Head of State informed his Polish counterpart on the consequences of the night shelling and the situation at the frontline.

"It is very important for us that Poland continues to help Ukraine. After all, we are defending not only ourselves, but also our entire Europe, and Poland in particular," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The parties discussed key events that will take place in the coming months.

"We have agreed to exchange visits to discuss all topical issues of bilateral cooperation. We will definitely define the formats of interaction that will give real results for our countries and our people," the President wrote.

Zelensky thanked Navrotsky "for his willingness to work together and assurances of further support for Ukraine."