Polish President says he will not sign the next law on aid to Ukrainians without a new solution

Nawrocki believes that the country must develop solutions that will protect both Polish welfare and the stay of Ukrainians in it

Karol Nawrocki (Photo: Leszek Szymanski / EPA)

President of Poland Karol Nawrocki said that he would not sign the next law on assistance to Ukrainians unless a new solution is developed – he believes that the current situation leads to the equation of Poles with citizens of another state. The politician's words reports Gazeta.pl media.

Regarding the latter law, Nawrocki noted that the original version of the document provided for the payment of 800+ benefits also for Ukrainians who do not work in Poland. The President emphasized that he considered it "unfair to the Poles" and refused to approve it. His signature received only a revised version of the law, which, according to the politician, took into account his comments. However, Nawrocki has now emphasized that this was the last time he decided to take such a step.

"I signed the law for the second time, because I don't want to be a president of chaos, but I emphasized that when Mr. Prime Minister [Donald Tusk] and the parliamentary majority – that I signed this law on assistance to Ukrainians for the last time," the Polish president emphasized. He is the nominee of the Law and Justice party, which is not part of the ruling coalition.

According to Nawrocki, after three years of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian minority in Poland should be treated with due responsibility, but on the same basis as other national minorities.

REFERENCE. The Polish program "800+" provides for the payment of 800 zlotys (a little more than 9000 UAH) per month for children under the age of 18 and older, if they are still studying.

"The law was adopted because I do not want to add to the chaos. But I expect the next decisions to be realistic and fair," the politician emphasized.

According to him, the state should develop solutions that will protect both Polish welfare and the stay of Ukrainians in the country.

At the same time, Nawrocki warned that the lack of a reasonable policy could mean "chaos in March next year." According to the latest Polish law, temporary protection of Ukrainians has been extended until March 4, 2026.

The president added that he was counting on the government and the parliamentary majority, but emphasized that he would no longer agree to a law that, in his opinion, puts Ukrainians in a privileged position compared to Polish citizens.