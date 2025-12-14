Karol Nawrocki (Photo: Leszek Szymanski / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his visit to Poland during a media talk. This will be the first meeting between him and chosen one in 2025, the Polish leader Karol Nawrocki.

"I would like to say once again that we are very grateful to Poland for its support. This is a very important good neighborhood for us. As for my visit to Poland, the Polish side offered us Friday [December 19]. I think we will not postpone anything. It is very important for us to maintain relations between us and Poland," Zelenskyy said.

Polish presidential spokesman Rafał Leszkiewicz also confirmed the politician's office had proposed to Ukraine that a meeting between the leaders of the two countries be held on 19 December in Warsaw.

The details of the planned visit are currently being agreed upon, and its main topics will concern security, economic and historical issues, the official added.

Earlier, the head of Nawrocki's office, Zbigniew Bogucki, said that the president expects Zelenskyy to "respect the efforts of the Poles" in terms of humanitarian and military assistance, and "be open to certain proposals of the Polish state and express gratitude to Polish soldiers, Polish citizens and the Polish state in terms of strategic support for Ukraine." reported PAP agency.

The current Polish president has repeatedly spoken against the Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO and speculated on the topic of the Volhyn tragedy. At the same time, the politician has a negative attitude toward Russia. In the aggressor country, he is wanted in the case of the demolition of monuments to the Soviet army in Poland: before becoming president, Nawrocki headed the country's Institute of National Memory.

Amid talks on the US peace plan, the Polish president said that Ukraine, with the support of Washington and the EU, should have a decisive voice in negotiations. Earlier, the American president Donald Trump called Nawrocki an ally.