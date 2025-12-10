Navrotsky says Zelensky's visit to Poland is being prepared

Karol Navrotsky (Photo: Leszek Szymanski/EPA)

Ukraine and Poland are currently discussing the date of the potential visit of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Warsaw to meet with a Polish colleague Karol Navrotsky. About this on the air RMF24 said Marcin Przydacz, Head of the International Policy Bureau of the Office of the President of Poland.

He said that Warsaw is in talks with Kyiv about a possible visit of the Ukrainian president to Poland.

"We are in contact with the Ukrainian side, I even spoke to them yesterday [December 9]. We are working on the date of this meeting and possible agreements," Przydach said.

The official announced that if a meeting between the presidents takes place, it will be held in Warsaw. He also noted that the agenda of the potential meeting would include security policy (discussing peace agreements) and bilateral issues that are "very important for Poles," namely historical and economic issues.

Przydacz also assured that there are no plans to meet the leaders in Volyn Oblast, denying the rumors that have been circulating recently.