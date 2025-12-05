Sikorsky says Zelensky "would not have lost his crown" if he had asked for a meeting with Navrotsky
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslav Sikorsky believes that although it is inappropriate to insist on gratitude from Ukraine in time of war, the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could have asked for a meeting with a Polish colleague himself Karol Navrotsky. This opinion was expressed by the head of Polish diplomacy on the air of RMF FM.
"Such an obsessive demand for apologies and respect in a situation where they are fighting for their lives disgusts me, but on the other hand, President Zelensky would not lose his crown if he asked for a visit to the Presidential Palace while passing through Poland," Sikorski said.
The host reminded us that according to diplomatic rules, a president with less seniority visits the one who has been in office longer.
"Yes, of course, but war has its own rules and circumstances," the Polish Foreign Minister commented.
He expressed hope that this is not a reason to demonstrate his hostility to a country that is fighting bravely and keeping its troops as far away from Poland's borders as possible.
Sikorski's comments follow Navrotsky's statement that he demands symmetry in relations with Ukraine and expects Zelenskyy to express gratitude to Polish soldiers and the Polish people for their support.
The media recalled that Zelenskyy had repeatedly thanked Poland for its support.
- On June 28, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will continue to work to strengthen relations with the new Polish government. The country intends to "do everything in its power".
- July 1 Navrotsky stated "with full confidence" that he will meet with the Ukrainian president.
- On July 27, Bodnar stated that Navrotsky was invited to Ukraine. He claimed that preparations for the visit were underway.
- At the end of October, Navrotsky said that Zelenskyy must come to Warsaw if he wants to meet him.
