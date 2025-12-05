Polish Foreign Minister criticizes the fact that his country's president demands apologies and gratitude from Ukraine when it is at war

Radoslav Sikorsky (Photo: Max Slovencik/EPA)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslav Sikorsky believes that although it is inappropriate to insist on gratitude from Ukraine in time of war, the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could have asked for a meeting with a Polish colleague himself Karol Navrotsky. This opinion was expressed by the head of Polish diplomacy on the air of RMF FM.

"Such an obsessive demand for apologies and respect in a situation where they are fighting for their lives disgusts me, but on the other hand, President Zelensky would not lose his crown if he asked for a visit to the Presidential Palace while passing through Poland," Sikorski said.

The host reminded us that according to diplomatic rules, a president with less seniority visits the one who has been in office longer.

"Yes, of course, but war has its own rules and circumstances," the Polish Foreign Minister commented.

He expressed hope that this is not a reason to demonstrate his hostility to a country that is fighting bravely and keeping its troops as far away from Poland's borders as possible.

Sikorski's comments follow Navrotsky's statement that he demands symmetry in relations with Ukraine and expects Zelenskyy to express gratitude to Polish soldiers and the Polish people for their support.

The media recalled that Zelenskyy had repeatedly thanked Poland for its support.