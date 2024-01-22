Polish PM Tusk calls for Warsaw to cement its role as Ukraine's staunchest ally

The Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, noted that he came to the Ukrainian capital also for the sake of Poland's own security

Donald Tusk (Photo: OP)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who arrived in Kyiv on Monday morning, said that it is important for him to resolve all conflicts with Ukraine and to continue to be "Ukraine's most reliable ally in the deadly fight against evil," the Polish TV channel TVP Info quotes him as saying.

"We have many bilateral issues to discuss, there are some conflicts of interest, we know about it, we will talk about it. As friends, we should solve these problems as soon as possible, and not support and multiply them," Tusk said.

Speaking about Russian aggression, the politician added that it is important to him that Poland be Ukraine's "most reliable ally in this deadly fight against evil."

"The issue of fighting the aggressor is absolutely number one for me," said the Polish prime minister.

He concluded by saying that he is visiting Kyiv not only for the security of Ukraine, but also for the security of Poland and other European allies.

"This is a question of the security of the entire free world, and of Poland in particular because of geography at the very least," Tusk said.

The Polish official arrived in Kyiv around 10 a.m. He met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal.

On January 13, 2024, Tusk declared that he would not allow any of the representatives of the Polish government to build policy on an anti-Ukrainian position.

On January 16, Polish carriers completely unblocked the border with Ukraine.