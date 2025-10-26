Two suspects in the Louvre robbery detained – Le Figaro
Two suspects are detained in France for stealing jewelry from the Louvre Museum in Paris, said le Figaro newspaper with reference to its own information.
According to her, after a week of intensive searches, on the evening of October 25, law enforcement officers managed to detain part of the group suspected of robbing the museum.
One of the defendants was detained at Paris Roissy (Charles de Gaulle), the main international airport, when he was about to fly to Algeria, and the other was arrested in the department of Saint-Saint-Denis, which borders the French capital, the media reports.
The second of the suspects was going to fly to another African country, Mali, a police source said.
Meanwhile, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said she "deeply regrets the hasty disclosure of this information by those in possession of it, despite the investigation."
"This disclosure can only harm the investigation, which is being conducted by hundreds of investigators who are searching for both the stolen jewelry and all the criminals. It is too early to provide any details," the official explained.
At the same time, the Minister of the Interior, Laurent Nuñez congratulated investigators and added that the investigation should continue in secrecy and under the jurisdiction of the Paris prosecutor's office.
Earlier, it was reported that four people were involved in the robbery.
- On Sunday, October 19, eight precious pieces of jewelry were stolen from the Louvre, including tiaras, necklaces and earrings – Le Parisien newspaper showed photos of the stolen jewelry.
- The French Ministry of Culture has announced that the country will not receive payments for the jewelry stolen from the Louvre, as they were not insured by a private policy.
- The Paris prosecutor reported that as part of the investigation, the investigation managed to obtain eyewitness testimony.
- RTL radio's interlocutors reported that after the theft, part of the jewelry collection was transported to the Bank of France's underground vault. According to media estimates, the value of the eight stolen historical jewels is 88 million euros.
