Two suspects in the Louvre robbery detained – Le Figaro

The defendants in the Paris museum robbery case wanted to flee the country, media reports say

The Louvre (Photo: YOAN VALAT / EPA)

Two suspects are detained in France for stealing jewelry from the Louvre Museum in Paris, said le Figaro newspaper with reference to its own information.

According to her, after a week of intensive searches, on the evening of October 25, law enforcement officers managed to detain part of the group suspected of robbing the museum.

One of the defendants was detained at Paris Roissy (Charles de Gaulle), the main international airport, when he was about to fly to Algeria, and the other was arrested in the department of Saint-Saint-Denis, which borders the French capital, the media reports.

The second of the suspects was going to fly to another African country, Mali, a police source said.

Meanwhile, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said she "deeply regrets the hasty disclosure of this information by those in possession of it, despite the investigation."

"This disclosure can only harm the investigation, which is being conducted by hundreds of investigators who are searching for both the stolen jewelry and all the criminals. It is too early to provide any details," the official explained.

At the same time, the Minister of the Interior, Laurent Nuñez congratulated investigators and added that the investigation should continue in secrecy and under the jurisdiction of the Paris prosecutor's office.

Earlier, it was reported that four people were involved in the robbery.