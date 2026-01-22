UAV with explosives found in Moldova near the border with Ukraine – photos

Moldovan experts to conduct controlled explosion at the site of drone detection

On the morning of Thursday, January 22, a drone equipped with explosives was discovered in Moldova. About it said Police of the country.

The drone was discovered at 09:25 in the village of Krokmaz, Stefanówodzki district, in the garden of an abandoned house. The length of the UAV is about 2.5 meters.

Explosives experts are working at the scene to conduct a detailed examination. Law enforcement officers thanked the residents who reported the drone.

Later, the Moldovan police clarified the drone is suspected of containing an explosive device. Given the imminent danger, experts will conduct a controlled explosion on the spot.

The danger is currently being assessed. Necessary measures are being taken to clarify all the circumstances and neutralize the drone's warhead, as well as evacuate all local residents from the area.

Photo: Police of Moldova

Drone incidents have become more frequent in Moldova. November 25, 2025 russian drone fell on the roof of a building in Moldova. In total, six UAVs violated the country's airspace that day.

on November 26, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry once again handed over the note protest to the Russian ambassador.