Air defence takes down all Russian missiles targeting Kyiv, local authorities say

Air defence systems tentatively shot down all the ballistic missiles that Russia used to attack Kyiv on Monday morning, the city’s military administration said in a statement.

In its 16th attack on Ukraine’s capital since May, Russia used ballistic missiles, the head of the military administration, Serhii Popko, was quoted as saying.

He added the Russians had changed their tactics, striking Kyiv during the day after a series of night strikes.

All the air targets were tentatively destroyed by Ukraine’s air defence forces, with no major destruction or casualties reported.

Debris was found in several districts of Kyiv, local authorities reported earlier.

During the attack overnight on Monday, Russia fired up to 40 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles and 35 Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

Ukraine’s air defences were operating throughout the country, destroying 67 targets – 37 missiles, 29 attack drones, and one reconnaissance UAV.

