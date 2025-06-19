UK 'has questions' about legality of Israel's actions in Iran – Sky News

This could affect the British government's decision to defend Israel from Iranian attacks.

Richard Germer (Photo: British Embassy Kyiv)

The Attorney General of the United Kingdom, Richard Germer, has raised the issue of the legality of Israel's actions in Iran with the British government. Germer's findings could influence the country's decision to participate in the Iran-Israel conflict, Sky News reports , citing a source familiar with the discussions in the British government.

The TV channel's interlocutor did not say what exactly Israel's actions are of concern to the Attorney General of the United Kingdom.

He added that if Germer recognized Israel's actions in Iran as illegal, the UK would be limited in its ability to help defend Israel or support the United States in any planned attacks on Iran.

According to him, in this case the British government would take part in the conflict "if only our personnel were targeted."

The TV channel suggests that the attorney general probably has doubts about Israel's claims about the "imminence" of an attack by Iran.

The UK Armed Forces helped defend Israel from Iranian missile and drone strikes last year.

In April 2024, Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters shot down drones launched from Iran. The British military also participated in efforts to defend Israel from a ballistic missile attack in October 2024.

But the UK has not yet taken part in the current escalation of the conflict , when Israel attacked Iranian nuclear facilities and scientists.