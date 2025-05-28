Ukraine and Germany sign an agreement on long-range weapons
Rustem Umerov and Boris Pistorius (Photo: German Ministry of Defense)

Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Germany Rustem Umerov and Boris Pistorius signed an agreement on financing long-range weapons made in Ukraine. This is stated in a press release of the German Defense Ministry.

"Germany will finance the production of long-range weapons directly on the territory of Ukraine. The two ministers signed the agreement in Berlin. This agreement is also a continuation of Germany's previously announced promise to invest in the production of weapons in Ukraine," the statement reads.

The German Defense Ministry added that the Ukrainian defense industry has untapped production capacities and technical potential for the manufacture of modern systems.

