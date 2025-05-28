Ukraine and Germany sign an agreement on long-range weapons

This agreement is also a continuation of Germany's previously announced promise to invest in arms production in Ukraine

Rustem Umerov and Boris Pistorius (Photo: German Ministry of Defense)

Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Germany Rustem Umerov and Boris Pistorius signed an agreement on financing long-range weapons made in Ukraine. This is stated in a press release of the German Defense Ministry.

"Germany will finance the production of long-range weapons directly on the territory of Ukraine. The two ministers signed the agreement in Berlin. This agreement is also a continuation of Germany's previously announced promise to invest in the production of weapons in Ukraine," the statement reads.

The German Defense Ministry added that the Ukrainian defense industry has untapped production capacities and technical potential for the manufacture of modern systems.

Since May 28, Zelenskiy has been on a working visit to Germany.

The day before, in an evening video address, he said he had held a meeting on Ukraine's ability to mirror Russian shelling. It was specifically about the production of weapons, in particular long-range .

At a press conference on May 28, Merz announced the expansion of military aid to Ukraine. In addition, he confirmed that there would be no restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against Russia.