Ukraine confirms no Russian presence at U.S. talks in Saudi Arabia

The path to peace will be the focus of U.S.-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tykhyi said

Heorhii Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine)

Russian representatives are not expected at the upcoming U.S.-Ukraine meeting in Saudi Arabia, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said at a briefing. According to him, the discussions will center on "the path to peace."

Tykhyi reminded that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Saudi Arabia next week, after which the Ukrainian delegation will remain for talks with their U.S. counterparts.

He said that the U.S.-Ukraine dialogue is ongoing.

When asked whether representatives of the aggressor state would attend the meeting, Tykhyi responded: "We have not received any such information and assume that bilateral U.S.-Ukraine consultations, a meeting, and a dialogue will take place in Saudi Arabia. There is no information suggesting that any Russians plan to be there."

The agenda will cover U.S.-Ukraine bilateral relations, strategic partnership, and its future development, with a primary focus on the path to peace.