Ukraine convicts Russia's chief jailer who created a network of torture chambers in the Kherson region

Arkady Gostev (Photo: occupiers' resource)

In Ukraine, Russian general Arkady Gostev, the aggressor state's chief jailer, has been convicted for creating a network of torture chambers in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region, the Security Service of Ukraine reported.

He received a 10-year prison sentence in absentia.

It has been proven that it was by order of the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, Gostev, that the occupiers converted the prisons captured in the region into torture chambers, in which they imprison members of the resistance movement.

The investigation established that the official personally coordinated the construction of the torture chambers. He subsequently included them in the general register of Russian prisons and passed the corresponding decision through the Ministry of Justice of the aggressor state.

Gostev was found guilty of actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power.