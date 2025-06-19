Ukraine convicts Russia's chief jailer who created a network of torture chambers in the Kherson region
In Ukraine, Russian general Arkady Gostev, the aggressor state's chief jailer, has been convicted for creating a network of torture chambers in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region, the Security Service of Ukraine reported.
He received a 10-year prison sentence in absentia.
It has been proven that it was by order of the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, Gostev, that the occupiers converted the prisons captured in the region into torture chambers, in which they imprison members of the resistance movement.
The investigation established that the official personally coordinated the construction of the torture chambers. He subsequently included them in the general register of Russian prisons and passed the corresponding decision through the Ministry of Justice of the aggressor state.
Gostev was found guilty of actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power.
- On May 5, 2025, it became known that the organizer of the torture cell was killed in temporarily occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhia region.
- On September 23, it was reported that a Russian general and 10 of his subordinates had been identified, who organized one of the most brutal tortures during the occupation of Kherson.