Ukraine has a list with addresses of about 500 children abducted by Russia – Zelensky
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
Ukraine has a list of about 500 abducted children with their addresses in Russia. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists, reported Ukrinform.
"There were 500 identified (abducted – ed.) children with addresses. 1880 have been returned to date. And you know how many remain there. 500 is new information with addresses," Zelensky said.
According to the President, the issue of abducted Ukrainian children is constantly raised in communication with international partners. This is necessary in order to gradually return children to Ukraine.
- on November 13, Zelensky said that Ukraine had managed to set up there are about 400 places in Russia where Ukrainian children are staying. More and more of them are found every day. At that time, more than 1,600 abducted children had already returned home, and 19,500 Ukrainian boys and girls were in Russia.
- december 8, Zelensky saidhe said that the peace plan contains provisions for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by the Russians and for the exchange of all Ukrainian prisoners.
- on December 20, from the border village of Grabovske in Sumy region took out about 50 residents of the aggressor state. Among them were even children.
