Ukraine has a list with addresses of about 500 children abducted by Russia – Zelensky

Ukraine has identified the addresses of 500 abducted children, and has managed to return 1880 in total

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: ERA / Ida Marie Odgaard)

Ukraine has a list of about 500 abducted children with their addresses in Russia. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists, reported Ukrinform.

"There were 500 identified (abducted – ed.) children with addresses. 1880 have been returned to date. And you know how many remain there. 500 is new information with addresses," Zelensky said.

According to the President, the issue of abducted Ukrainian children is constantly raised in communication with international partners. This is necessary in order to gradually return children to Ukraine.