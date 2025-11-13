Zelensky: Ukraine has established about 400 locations of abducted children in Russia

Russia abducted about 19,500 children. Ukraine has identified several hundred locations where they were held

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine has managed to identify hundreds of places in Russia where Ukrainian children are being held. More and more of them are being found every day, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

"We have found about 400 places in Russia where abducted children are kept. It is a real fact that these people took this child, stole this child. This is a long and difficult path. We are finding more and more children every day," he said .

More than 1,600 children abducted by Russia have returned home. There are about 19,500 Ukrainian boys and girls in Russia.

Kyiv is cooperating with various intelligence agencies and countries, including Qatar and the Vatican, to return the children. The President of Ukraine also mentioned US First Lady Melania Trump, who helped eight children to be reunited with their families.

"It is very important to involve as many leaders and famous people as possible – not just presidents and prime ministers," he added .