Ukraine has achieved 90% of its goal of controlling the Black Sea – Group13 intelligence officer

The intelligence noted that it was impossible to relax in order not to lose the advantage

"Thirteenth" and other DIU representatives (Photo: t.me/DIUkraine)

Ukraine has achieved its goal of full control of the Black Sea by 90%. This was told to by by the commander of the Group13 unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate, call sign "Thirteenth," in an interview with TSN.

"I think we have achieved our goal by about 90 percent. If we are talking about the control of the Black Sea Fleet, about its constraint," said Thirteen .

With regard to controlling enemy aircraft, Ukraine is only at the beginning of this path, with relevant steps taken on December 31, 2024 and May 2, 2025. This probably refers to the Magura drone attacks on a Russian Mi-8 helicopter and a Su-30 in the Black Sea.

The DIU representative noted that it is important not to lose these advantages. Therefore, Ukraine's work and activity in the Black Sea should be constant, so that the enemy could not "rebuild its scheme of use".