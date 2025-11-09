Ukraine imposes sanctions against Putin's envoy Dmitriev and former head of the Constitutional Court

The President imposed restrictions on Russian officials, a collaborator and five propaganda publishing houses

Kirill Dmitriev (Photo: EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted new sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council against Russian officials, including special envoy of the Russian dictator Kirill Dmitriev and the former head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Alexander Tupitsky and Russian publishing houses. The relevant notification and decrees appeared on the website of the head of state.

"Today's sanctions decisions of Ukraine include people who work in Putin's government structures and are involved in the looting of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, one of his 'wallets', a functionary of Russian military intelligence and one of his collaborators," he explained.

The president added that Ukraine is also starting to work on Russian publishing houses that work to justify aggression and spread Russian propaganda around the world: "Everything in Russia that is war-oriented must be blocked."

Two decrees appeared on the President's website. The first one includes eight individuals:

→ Kirill Dmitriev (special envoy of dictator Vladimir Putin, who previously held talks with the US president's special envoy Steve Witkoff);

→ Oleksandr Tupytskyi (Head of the Constitutional Court in 2019-2022, has a suspicion in illegal border crossing and smuggling of other citizens, and made propaganda statements);

→ Alexander Zorin (head of one of the military intelligence departments of the Russian General Staff, participated in the Istanbul talks in 2025);

→ Alexander Bugayev (First Deputy Minister of Education of the Russian Federation);

→ Alexey Komkov (head of the Fifth Service of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, which, among other things, works against Ukraine);

→ Oksana Lut (Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation);

→ Andrey Malyshev (Deputy Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation);

→ Andrey Omelchuk (Deputy Minister of Education of the Russian Federation).

The second sanctions list includes five Russian publishing houses, including Knizhny Mir and Veche.

Zelenskyy reminded that Moscow is trying to drag out the war, expanding its efforts to justify aggression and "normalize" the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

In addition, the president noted, Russia has recently made a "demonstrative political decision" to impose so-called sanctions against Ukrainian officials, including the prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"Such behavior of Russia deserves much greater pressure from the world and expansion of the boundaries of this pressure – both against all sources and schemes of financing the Russian military machine and against every person who spreads propaganda and complicates decision-making aimed at achieving real peace. We will submit our proposals for new sanctions to the relevant partners," the head of state emphasized.