Ukraine is capable of producing 8 million FPV drones per year

Ukraine produces an unprecedented number of drones for a country at war, says NSDC

FPV drone (Photo: NSDC / Facebook)

As of 2026, the capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry can produce more than 8 million FPV drones per year. This is an unprecedented figure for any country at war, told in the National Security and Defense Council.

More than 160 companies produce this type of UAV in Ukraine. Both powerful factories and small innovative teams are engaged in this work.

The NSDC noted that FPV drones appeared at the front in 2023 due to a shortage of artillery ammunition and became a large-scale cost-effective solution. Today, FPV drones cause about 60% of the Russian army's losses.

"Ukraine has managed to localize the production of components and turn drones into multifunctional platforms that can perform a wide range of tasks – fiber-optic drones, artificial intelligence, and even performing tasks deep behind enemy lines, as was the case in operation Web," the statement said.

The NSDC also reported that at the last meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, it was decided to strengthen the Drone Line, improve its management, and provide it with the necessary resources.

FPV drones made it possible to form a killzone on the frontline and make it impossible for enemy heavy equipment and vehicles to move without significant losses on the part of the enemy, the NSDC added.