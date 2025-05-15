Ukraine may send its delegation to talks in Istanbul – Reuters

The Ukrainian side wants to clarify the intentions and powers of the Russian delegation, the agency reports.

Istanbul (Illustrative photo: globalcenters.columbia)

Ukraine is considering sending a team to Istanbul for talks with Russia to "hear what the Moscow delegation has to say," Reuters reported , citing a Ukrainian diplomatic source.

According to the agency's interlocutor, Ukraine also wants to determine whether the Russian team has the authority to make any decisions.

If the Russian delegation is ready for a "serious conversation," the Ukrainian side can interact with it.

"If the Russian delegation does not demonstrate any serious approach to the negotiations, we will have the right to conclude that this is a Russian charade, not meaningful work for peace," the agency's interlocutor said.