Ukraine may send its delegation to talks in Istanbul – Reuters
Ukraine is considering sending a team to Istanbul for talks with Russia to "hear what the Moscow delegation has to say," Reuters reported , citing a Ukrainian diplomatic source.
According to the agency's interlocutor, Ukraine also wants to determine whether the Russian team has the authority to make any decisions.
If the Russian delegation is ready for a "serious conversation," the Ukrainian side can interact with it.
"If the Russian delegation does not demonstrate any serious approach to the negotiations, we will have the right to conclude that this is a Russian charade, not meaningful work for peace," the agency's interlocutor said.
- On the evening of May 14, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for negotiations on the Russian-Ukrainian war in Turkey. He himself will not go to Istanbul.
- Britain has drawn attention to the fact that Russia has sent "low-level" representatives to Turkey for negotiations.
- On the afternoon of May 15, after arriving in Turkey, Zelensky called the level of the Russian delegation "fake." He noted that the mandate of the Russian representatives is unknown and it is necessary to understand "whether they are capable of making at least one decision on their own."