Sybiha emphasized that all the reasons for the poor results of Georgia's European integration lie in Tbilisi, not Kyiv

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Ukraine has responded to Georgia's statements about Kyiv's alleged obstruction of its accession to the European Union by noting that Tbilisi is to blame for its problems, said minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

"The Georgian side should not be offended by its reflection in the mirror. All the reasons for the poor results on Georgia's path to the EU are in Tbilisi, not Kyiv," the official said.

At the same time, Sybiha noted that Ukraine "wishes the friendly Georgian people only one thing: that they finally realize their European aspirations," despite the current government's policies.

Currently, power in the country is in the hands of the pro-Russian Georgian Dream party.

"Georgia is Europe, not the Russian World," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.