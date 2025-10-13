Georgia's ruling party initiates toughening of rules for holding rallies

"Georgian Dream" proposes to punish repeated or systematic insult or disobedience to a police officer with imprisonment for up to one year

Protests in Georgia (Photo: David Mdzinarishvili/EPA)

In Georgia, the ruling Georgian Dream party has prepared further amendments to the legislation restricting street rallies. This was reported by Echo of the Caucasus.

According to the new draft law, violation of the established rules for holding rallies will be punishable by criminal liability and up to two years in prison.

According to the leader of the parliamentary majority, Irakli Kirtshalia, the document provides for:

→ participation in the rally with a covered face, use of tear gas or toxic substances, road blocking or installation of temporary structures will be punishable by administrative arrest for up to 15 days, and for organizers – up to 20 days;

→ possession of weapons, pyrotechnics or "similar items" during the rally – up to 60 days in jail;

→ refusal to comply with the request of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to stop the rally – also up to 60 days of arrest.

Repeated commission of such actions will entail criminal liability – up to one year in prison, and in case of recidivism – up to two years.

In addition, a new article is proposed to be added to the country's Criminal Code: "repeated or systematic insult or disobedience to a police officer" may be punishable by up to one year in prison, and up to two years for repeated violations.

Kirtskhalia clarified that in such cases "alternative forms of punishment will not be applied".

Previously, Georgian Dream has tightened the legislation regulating the rallies several times: restrictions on the use of lasers and pyrotechnics, a ban on covering the face, and increased fines and terms of administrative arrest for road blocking were introduced.

Since November 2024, protests have been going on in Georgia after the country's Prime Minister announced the suspension of the country's movement to the EU.

On October 4, 2025, local elections were held, in which the CEC declared the ruling Georgian Dream party the winner. This provoked a new wave of rallies.

The Georgian prime minister accused the protesters of attempting a coup d'état, while police used force against the protesters.