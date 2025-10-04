Protests in Georgia. Prime Minister accuses protesters of attempted coup, arrests begin

Protesters in Tbilisi throw firecrackers at security forces, who respond with tear gas. There are victims and detainees

Protests in Georgia near the presidential palace (Photo: t.me/sova_georgia)

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of the unrecognized ruling Georgian Place party accused the protesters of attempting a coup d'etat. This was reported by News Georgia, SOVA and Civil Georgia .

The statement about the "direct attempt of a coup d'etat" came from the mayor of Tbilisi at a briefing on the evening of October 4. He promised an "adequate response" and to bring those responsible to justice.

At the same time, Kobakhidze threatens protesters with arrests.

"What we saw, for example, on Atoneli Street, is a criminal offense, and everyone who participated in this act of violence will be brought to justice... I will assume that against the background of this violence we will have to detain much more than 30 shameless criminals... Let them wait for the answer. The answer will be severe," he also said during the briefing.

The prime minister said that the EU ambassador to Georgia had allegedly expressed "support for the idea of overthrowing the constitutional order" of the country and demanded that he condemn the violence of the protesters.

"Against this background, of course, the post-EU Georgia has a special responsibility. Let him come out and be kind enough to strongly condemn and distance himself from everything that is happening on the streets of Tbilisi - this is his direct responsibility against the background of the fact that we have heard statements in support of the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order," Kobakhidze said .

Ministry of Internal Affairs beginning investigation under four articles of the Criminal Code. The protesters are accused of calling for the overthrow of the government, organizing group violence, seizing broadcasting facilities or strategic objects, and damaging or destroying substances.

on October 4, the protests began in parallel with the municipal elections in Georgia. Demonstrators moved from Rustaveli Avenue to the presidential palace on Atoneli Street, where riots broke out. Their demand is the overthrow of the Georgian Dream government .

Special forces and other security forces were deployed against the protesters. They used water cannon and tear gas. The demonstrators built barricades and fired back with stones. There were 14 police officers injured in direct clashes, and the first detentions of protesters took place.

Meanwhile, the Central Election Commission published preliminary results of the municipal elections. The ruling Georgian Dream party, which is not recognized by the people or the international community, is leading with 80.7% of the vote nationwide. At the same time, the opposition parties collectively received 19.3% of the vote.

Crossfire in the area of Orbeliani Square: protesters threw firecrackers at security forces, and special forces fired tear gas capsules at them.

The protest in Georgia has already escalated into riots. Special forces disperse protesters with weapons and water cannons, while they throw stones at security forces and set fire to barricades.



There are wounded and detained.



There are Russians.



