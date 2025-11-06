Georgia accuses Ukraine of allegedly obstructing its accession to the European Union

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said that Ukraine allegedly prevented Tbilisi from obtaining the status of a candidate for accession to the European Union

Maka Bochorishvili (Photo: Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said that it is Ukraine that allegedly creates obstacles on Tbilisi's path to EU membership. This was reported by SOVA .

"The process of Georgia's integration into the European Union and obtaining candidate status was in some ways accompanied by Ukraine's negative attitude – to prevent Georgia from obtaining this status. We saw with our own eyes the campaigns that took place in 2022-2023... Ukraine opposed Georgia's European integration in various forms. It was openly done, and we all know about it," Bochorishvili said .

The minister emphasized that Georgia "has always declared political support for Ukraine" and continues to adhere to this position. At the same time, she criticized the EC's conclusions on her country's European integration process, calling them "completely distorting the real facts.".

According to Bochorishvili, Georgia's position on security issues is in line with the approach of the EU and NATO member states: "No one wants to confront Russia and create additional security challenges. The government's primary duty is to avoid threats to the country.".

The Foreign Minister also commented on statements by EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski, noting that they fully coincide with the position of the EU leadership, , in particular, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and European Commissioner for Enlargement Martha Kos.

"Unfortunately, we have seen a single statement from Brussels that deliberately distorts the facts that happened in Georgia on October 4. It deliberately creates false perceptions and draws wrong conclusions about our country," added Bochorishvili .

The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on Bochorishvili's charges.