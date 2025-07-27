Ukraine scales up production of its own explosives
Ukraine plans to scale up its domestic explosives production. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, summarizing the week of the new government's work.
According to her, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, a new grant competition has already been launched under Brave1.
"Our goal is for everything from equipment to chemicals to be manufactured in Ukraine. Systematically and in the required volumes," the Prime Minister said .
According to Svyrydenko, the new government has identified four key priorities: human dignity, security, economic development and reconstruction.
- on July 3, the Defense Ministry said that Ukraine is capable of producing 10 million drones a year with proper funding.
- On July 18, it was reported that Romania wants to produce drones together with Ukraine. The plant is planned to be located in Brasov.
Comments (0)