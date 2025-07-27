Ukraine scales up production of its own explosives

We plan to produce everything in Ukraine - from chemicals to equipment

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: x.com/Svyrydenko_Y/media)

Ukraine plans to scale up its domestic explosives production. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, summarizing the week of the new government's work.

According to her, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, a new grant competition has already been launched under Brave1.

"Our goal is for everything from equipment to chemicals to be manufactured in Ukraine. Systematically and in the required volumes," the Prime Minister said .

According to Svyrydenko, the new government has identified four key priorities: human dignity, security, economic development and reconstruction.