Ukraine successfully struck the command post of the occupying army in Donetsk region

This will complicate the planning and conduct of operations by the invaders in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions, the General Staff noted

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On June 30, the Defense Forces successfully struck a Russian army command post in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

This concerns an object belonging to the 8th General Purpose Army of the Russian Armed Forces. The losses of the invaders are currently being clarified.

"This high-precision strike significantly complicates the enemy's ability to plan and conduct operations in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions," the General Staff noted.

The military announced the continuation of strikes on the occupiers' command and communication system.