Ukraine successfully struck the command post of the occupying army in Donetsk region
On June 30, the Defense Forces successfully struck a Russian army command post in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.
This concerns an object belonging to the 8th General Purpose Army of the Russian Armed Forces. The losses of the invaders are currently being clarified.
"This high-precision strike significantly complicates the enemy's ability to plan and conduct operations in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions," the General Staff noted.
The military announced the continuation of strikes on the occupiers' command and communication system.
- The General Staff did not specify the exact location of the strike, however, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation reported the day before that a Russian military facility had been attacked in Donetsk. At the same time, videos of the aftermath of the strike on the temporarily occupied city were circulating. The invaders also reported strikes in Yasynuvata.
- That same evening, the Russians announced a missile threat in Akhtubinsk, which is about 600 kilometers from the front line.
- On the night of July 1, a drone attack took place on occupied Luhansk. And in the morning, the SSU struck the "Kupol" electromechanical plant in Izhevsk, Russia – more than 1,300 kilometers away, according to a source speaking to LIGA.net.