Ukraine will receive eight SAMP/T systems from France – Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron (Photo: OP)

Ukraine will receive eight SAMP/T air defense systems under a new agreement with France. This was announced at a briefing in Paris by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"First, Ukraine will be able to get 100 Rafale F4 aircraft, very strong French radars, eight SAMP/T air defense systems, six launchers each. But these are details. For some, these are technical details, but for us, it is important," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State added that every launcher is a defense of life.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Ukraine would receive a new generation SAMP/T. According to him, Kyiv already knows the characteristics of this development. But now Ukraine will receive an improved system.

Later, Zelenskyy clarified that the new generation of SAMP/T is a "very serious level." These systems are capable of countering Russian ballistic missiles.

At the same time, the head of state refused to name the approximate dates of delivery.

On November 17, Zelenskyy arrived in France for a visit. The media reported on the planned signing of new agreements.

On the same day, Zelenskyy and Macron signed a document on defense cooperation.