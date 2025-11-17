President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to France, where he was personally met by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The news agency Reuters, citing two unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter, wrote that agreements on air defense and military aircraft would be signed.

Zelenskyy posted a video of the meeting ceremony: Macron personally congratulated the president, and a military band played the anthems of Ukraine and France.

According to Reuters, talks have been underway for weeks on how France can provide more air defense to Kyiv "despite political and budgetary instability in Paris that has raised questions about what France can actually do.".

In October, Macron promised to provide Ukraine with more Mirage fighter jets, as well as a new batch of Aster 30 surface-to-air missiles for the SAMP/T air defense batteries operated by Kyiv.

But, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, Zelenskiy's visit will bring "more benefits to Kyiv." A 10-year strategic aviation agreement could be signed, signaling the delivery of Dassault's Rafale multi-role combat aircraft to Kyiv.

Some of them may come directly from French stockpiles, although the bulk of the deal will be long-term and part of Ukraine's efforts to increase its fleet of military aircraft to eventually reach 250, including the US F-16 and Swedish Gripen.

The two interlocutors said that deals could also be made for more SAMP/T air defense systems, either from existing French stockpiles or through long-term orders for the next generation, including missiles and anti-drone systems.