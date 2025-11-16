Zelenskyy announces historic agreement with France: aviation is expected to be strengthened

President to visit France on November 17 to discuss strengthening of Ukrainian army

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine has prepared a historic agreement with France to strengthen its army. This was reported by to by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, there will be a significant strengthening of Ukrainian combat aviation, air defense and other defense capabilities. The visit to France is scheduled for November 17.

"The content of the visit is good. This is what really helps Ukraine to defend itself and achieve our goals and objectives," the President said .

He also disclosed that Spain has joined its partners in several initiatives to help Ukraine – this has been in the works for a long time and can finally be announced. The visit to the country is scheduled for November 18.

Zelenskyy reiterates that Ukraine's priorities remain air defense systems and missiles to ensure winter stability.