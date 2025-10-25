France says it is ready to deploy troops to Ukraine in 2026 if necessary

French military chief says he is ready to deploy forces within the framework of security guarantees for Kyiv

A French soldier (Illustrative photo: ANNA SZILAGYI / EPA)

France is ready to deploy its forces to Ukraine in 2026, if necessary, said the chief of Staff of the Army Pierre Schill. The words of the military commander on October 23 reports BFMTV TV channel.

"We will be ready to deploy forces within the framework of security guarantees if it is necessary in favor of Ukraine," Schill said during a hearing before members of the defense committee in the National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament.

The chief has repeatedly emphasized to lawmakers France's commitment to its allies. He said that 2026 would be a year of coalitions, mentioning, for example, the Orion 26 military exercises.

Schill also noted that French ground forces are ready to respond to "three alarms" simultaneously, including a potential deployment to Ukraine. He also mentioned responding to a national emergency and participating in NATO's Allied Response Force (ARF) in 2026.

Earlier, on September 4, following the meeting "coalition of the willing" in Paris, the president of France Emmanuel Macron named a list of security guarantees for Ukraine that the partners have agreed upon: 26 countries have agreed to deploy troops on its territory or provide military assistance to Kyiv, but this must happen after the ceasefire or the end of the Russian war.