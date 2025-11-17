On Monday, November 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron signed an agreement on defense cooperation. This became known from the broadcast of the Office of the President.

The Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in the Acquisition of Defense Equipment by Ukraine was signed during the President's visit to France.

The ceremony was held on the runway at the French air base Velizy-Villacoublé near Paris.

After signing the deal, Zelenskiy said in a commentary TF1-LCI that Ukraine had just placed a historic order for 100 Rafale fighter jets to equip its Air Force.

At the time of publication of the news, the text of the agreement was not available on the OP's website. However, Reuters wrote that Macron and Zelenskyy could sign deals that day that would strengthen Ukraine's air defense and increase its fighter jet fleet.